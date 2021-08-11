iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,924 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 78,440 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47.

