iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 1,481,676 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44.

