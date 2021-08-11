iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $138.76. 702,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78.

