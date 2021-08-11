iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $138.76. 702,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.