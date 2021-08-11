iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78.

