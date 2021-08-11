iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. 3,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,119. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93.

