iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 722,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,532. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.