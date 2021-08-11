iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Increased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

