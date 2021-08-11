iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93.

