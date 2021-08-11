iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 221,982 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $54.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

