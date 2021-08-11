iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,132,000.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 717,120 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80.

