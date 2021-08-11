iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.71

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 7781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.