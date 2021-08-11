iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Lessened by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 3.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 41,097,244 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,313,000.

REET stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

