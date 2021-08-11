iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 725,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

