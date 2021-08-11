iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 329,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. 523,957 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

