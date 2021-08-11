iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

