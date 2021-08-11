iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

