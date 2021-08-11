iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 1,233,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

