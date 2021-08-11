iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 908,269 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,172,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,142.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

