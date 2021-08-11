iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $41.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31.

