iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 247,173 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $48.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Ishares

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.