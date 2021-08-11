iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.63% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUSA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22,135.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Shares of EUSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. 15,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,528. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

