iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $117.34. 23,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,228. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.