iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $442,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $281.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.