iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

