iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.61. 2,437,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

