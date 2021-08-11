iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

