iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

