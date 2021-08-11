iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,193. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.