iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

