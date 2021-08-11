iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

