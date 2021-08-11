iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

