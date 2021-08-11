iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $116.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

