iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.