iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.75. 111,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,537. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

