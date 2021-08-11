iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $445.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

