iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $445.88

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $445.88 and last traded at $445.44, with a volume of 22681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

