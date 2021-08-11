iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 27.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $153,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $509,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

