iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.41. The stock had a trading volume of 107,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.