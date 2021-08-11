iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.