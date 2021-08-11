iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,092,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

