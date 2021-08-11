iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,347 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,752 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.