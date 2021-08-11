iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.18

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.18 and last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

