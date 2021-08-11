Ispolink Price Down 11% Over Last Week (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $965,532.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,795,573 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

