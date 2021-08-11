Ita M. Rahilly Acquires 444 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

