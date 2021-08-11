Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.60

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2785824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Italk in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $14,204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

