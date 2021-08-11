Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Iteris worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 2.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iteris by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 over the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

