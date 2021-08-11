ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises 2.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ITT worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

