ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

