IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

