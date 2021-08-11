IXT (IXT) Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last Week

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, IXT has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. IXT has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $4,499.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00882182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00112669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00150606 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

